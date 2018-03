March 14 (Reuters) - CIFI Holdings Group Co Ltd:

* ‍FY RECOGNIZED REVENUE INCREASED BY 43.2% TO RMB31,824 MILLION​

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB14.54 CENTS PER SHARE

* SET INITIAL CONTRACTED SALES TARGET FOR FULL YEAR 2018 AT RMB140 BILLION