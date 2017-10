Aug 9 (Reuters) - CIFI Holdings Group Co Ltd

* HY core net profit increased by 62.2% to RMB1,538 million

* Hy recognized revenue increased by 28.5% to RMB11,235 million

* Declared interim dividend of RMB4.35 cents

* Group has revised up its full year contracted sales target to RMB80.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: