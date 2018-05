May 2 (Reuters) - CIG ShangHai Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP MASTER AGREEMENT WITH MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS IN U.S.

* SAYS UNIT OR ITS BUYOUT FUND PLAN TO ACQUIRE PART OF MACOM'S ASSETS IN JAPAN FOR UP TO 380 MILLION YUAN ($60.01 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2HH01aZ Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3325 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)