May 5 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp:

* CIGNA AND BANNER HEALTH REACH LONG-TERM AGREEMENT TO KEEP QUALITY CARE AFFORDABLE

* CIGNA - CO AND BANNER HEALTH HAVE REACHED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT THAT ENSURES CIGNA CUSTOMERS WILL HAVE ACCESS TO QUALITY CARE AT BANNER HOSPITALS