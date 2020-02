Feb 11 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp:

* CIGNA ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP UPDATES TO SUPPORT CONTINUED GROWTH IN HEALTH SERVICES

* CIGNA CORP - TIM WENTWORTH CONTINUES TO LEAD CIGNA HEALTH SERVICES

* CIGNA CORP - BRIAN SEIZ APPOINTED TO PRESIDENT, PHARMACY

* CIGNA - DAVE QUELLER, APPOINTED TO ROLE OF PRESIDENT, EXPRESS SCRIPTS, WILL LEAD PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGEMENT SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: