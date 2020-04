April 3 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp:

* CIGNA CORP - ON APRIL 1, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT

* CIGNA CORP - CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A 364-DAY UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY IN AMOUNT OF $1.4 BILLION

* CIGNA CORP - CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO REDUCE ITS DEBT-TO-CAPITALIZATION RATIO INTO UPPER 30%S BY END OF 2020 Source text: bit.ly/2wRMQzP Further company coverage: