14 hours ago
BRIEF-Cigna Corp Q2 adjusted operating earnings per share $2.91
#Market News
August 4, 2017 / 10:14 AM / 14 hours ago

BRIEF-Cigna Corp Q2 adjusted operating earnings per share $2.91

2 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp

* Cigna reports strong second quarter 2017 results, raises outlook

* Q2 adjusted operating earnings per share $2.91

* Q2 revenue $10.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $10.27 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $3.15

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted operating earnings per share $9.75 to $10.05

* Cigna Corp sees ‍2017 total revenue growth 3% to 4%​

* Cigna Corp - sees 2017 total government medical care ratio ‍84.5% to 85.5%​

* Cigna Corp sees FY total commercial medical care ratio ‍80.5% to 81.5%​

* Cigna Corp - sees 2017 global health care operating expense ratio ‍20.5% to 21.5%​

* Cigna Corp qtrly global health care net medical costs payable was approximately $2.59 billion at June 30, 2017 and $2.26 billion at December 31, 2016‍​

* Cigna Corp sees 2017 ‍global medical customer growth between 500,000 to 600,000 customers​

* Cigna Corp - ‍Q2 2017 shareholders' net income included a special item benefit of $47 million after-tax, or $0.18 per share​

* Cigna Corp - ‍Q2 2017 shareholders' net income included a special item associated with terminated merger agreement with Anthem​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $9.79, revenue view $41.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

