Cigna Corp:

* CIGNA CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRICING TERMS OF TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.45 BILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING NOTES

* CIGNA CORP - PRICING TERMS OF OFFERS TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $500 MILLION OF CIGNA HOLDING COMPANY’S 4.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022

* CIGNA CORP - PRICING TERMS OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERS TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $950 MILLION OF THE 2023 EXISTING NOTES