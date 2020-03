BRIEF-Cigna Expands Benefits To Support And Protect Its Workforce In Response To Covid-19

March 20 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp:

* CIGNA EXPANDS BENEFITS TO SUPPORT AND PROTECT ITS WORKFORCE IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* COMPANY IS GIVING 10 DAYS (80 HOURS) OF EMERGENCY PAID TIME OFF FOR COLLEAGUES FOR COVID-19 RELATED ABSENCES THROUGH 2020

* CIGNA IS PROVIDING PREMIUM COMPENSATION AND ADDITIONAL ASSISTANCE TO REWARD ITS EMPLOYEES WHO MUST CONTINUE TO WORK ONSITE

* EFFECTIVE MONDAY, MARCH 23, CO WILL EXPAND ITS PRIOR POSITION ENCOURAGING EMPLOYEES TO WORK FROM HOME

* CO IS NOW MANDATING ALL EMPLOYEES WITH CAPABILITY TO WORK FROM HOME TO DO SO IMMEDIATELY