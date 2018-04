April 23 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp:

* CIGNA-ON APRIL 23, CO, EXPRESS SCRIPTS EACH RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFO, DOCUMENTARY MATERIAL FROM DOJ IN CONNECTION WITH DOJ’S REVIEW OF DEAL

* CIGNA - EFFECT OF SECOND REQUEST IS TO EXTEND WAITING PERIOD IMPOSED BY HART-SCOTT-RODINO ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, EXPRESS SCRIPTS HAVE COMPLIED WITH SECOND REQUEST