BRIEF-Cigna Reports Q1 EPS $3.72

May 3 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp:

* CIGNA REPORTS STRONG FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS, RAISES OUTLOOK

* CIGNA CORP - TOTAL REVENUES(1) INCREASED 9% TO $11.4 BLN IN Q1

* CIGNA CORP Q1 SHR $3.72

* CIGNA - ADJUSTED INCOME FROM OPERATIONS IS NOW PROJECTED TO GROW IN RANGE OF 19% TO 23%, TO $3.17 BILLION TO $3.27 BILLION IN 2018

* CIGNA CORP - FY OUTLOOK EXCLUDES IMPACT OF ADDITIONAL PRIOR YEAR RESERVE DEVELOPMENT AND POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF ANY FUTURE CAPITAL DEPLOYMENT

* CIGNA CORP - GLOBAL MEDICAL CUSTOMER BASE IS NOW PROJECTED TO GROW IN RANGE OF 400,000 TO 500,000 LIVES IN 2018

* CIGNA CORP - GLOBAL HEALTH CARE NET MEDICAL COSTS PAYABLE WAS APPROXIMATELY $2.68 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 AND $2.45 BLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

* CIGNA CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL COMMERCIAL MEDICAL CARE RATIO OF 77.5% TO 78.5%

* CIGNA CORP - SEES 2018 GLOBAL HEALTH CARE OPERATING EXPENSE RATIO 22.5% TO 23.5%

* CIGNA CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL GOVERNMENT MEDICAL CARE RATIO OF 83.5% TO 84.5%

* CIGNA CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 7% TO 8%

* CIGNA CORP SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED OPER SHR $12.85 TO $13.25

* CIGNA - DOES NOT EXPECT TO CONDUCT ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES PRIOR TO CLOSING OF EXPRESS SCRIPTS COMBINATION

* CIGNA CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.84, REV VIEW $44.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CIGNA CORP Q1 SHR VIEW $3.39, REV VIEW $11.05 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: