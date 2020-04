BRIEF-Cigna Reports Qtrly Adjusted Income From Operations Of $4.69 Per Share

April 30 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp:

* CIGNA - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.15; QTRLY ADJUSTED INCOME FROM OPERATIONS OF $4.69 PER SHARE

* CIGNA - QTRLY ADJUSTED REVENUE $38.39 BILLION VERSUS $33.43 BILLION

* CIGNA SEES 2020 ADJUSTED. INCOME FROM OPERATIONS IN THE RANGE OF $18.00 TO $18.60 PER SHARE

* CIGNA - QTRLY REVENUE $38.47 BILLION VERSUS $37.95 BILLION

* CIGNA - QTRLY RISE IN ADJUSTED. INCOME FROM OPERATIONS REFLECTS CONTRIBUTIONS LED BY HEALTH SERVICES, INTEGRATED MEDICAL, INTERNATIONAL MARKETS SEGMENTS

* CIGNA - QTRLY MEDICAL CARE RATIO OF 78.3%, DOWN RELATIVE TO Q1 2019 DRIVEN BY PRICING EFFECT OF HEALTH INSURANCE TAX, ONGOING EFFECTIVE EXECUTION

* CIGNA SAYS IT HAS NOT REQUESTED OR RETAINED ANY PROCEEDS UNDER THE CARES ACT

* CIGNA SEES 2020 ADJUSTED REVENUE $154 BILLION TO $156 BILLION

* CIGNA - CONTINUE TO EXPECT TO CLOSE SALE OF CIGNA’S GROUP DISABILITY AND LIFE BUSINESS IN Q3

* CIGNA - 2020 OUTLOOK EXCLUDES IMPACT OF ADDITIONAL PRIOR YEAR RESERVE DEVELOPMENT OF MEDICAL COSTS, POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF ANY FUTURE REPURCHASE

* CIGNA - QTRLY HEALTH SERVICES ADJUSTED. REVENUE $27.17 BILLION VERSUS $22.46 BILLION, DRIVEN BY GROWTH IN ADJUSTED PHARMACY SCRIPT VOLUMES

* CIGNA - RISE IN QTRLY HEALTH SERVICES ADJUSTED. REVENUE WAS ALSO DRIVEN BY STRONG PERFORMANCE IN SPECIALTY PHARMACY SERVICES

* CIGNA - QTRLY INTEGRATED MEDICAL ADJUSTED. REVENUE $9.86 BILLION VERSUS $9.20 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.35, REVENUE VIEW $37.18 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $18.32, REVENUE VIEW $154.58 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: