BRIEF-Cigna Reports Qtrly Earnings Per Share $1.07

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp:

* CIGNA DELIVERS STRONG 2017 RESULTS, EXPECTS CONTINUED REVENUE AND EARNINGS GROWTH IN 2018

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $10,531 MILLION VERSUS $9,944 MILLION LAST YEAR

* ‍ ADJUSTED INCOME FROM OPERATIONS IS PROJECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $3.08 BILLION TO $3.20 BILLION IN 2018​

* SEES ‍ADJUSTED INCOME FROM OPERATIONS OF $12.40 TO $12.90 PER SHARE IN 2018​

* GLOBAL HEALTH CARE NET MEDICAL COSTS PAYABLE WAS ABOUT $2.45 BILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND $2.26 BILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2016

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATIONS $1.94

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.07

* SEES ‍ 2018 TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 7% TO 8%​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.89, REVENUE VIEW $10.30 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES ‍ 2018 FULL YEAR TOTAL COMMERCIAL MEDICAL CARE RATIO 77.5% TO 78.5%​

* SEES 2018 FULL YEAR GLOBAL HEALTH CARE OPERATING EXPENSE RATIO OF 22.5% TO 23.5%

* SEES ‍ 2018 FULL YEAR TOTAL GOVERNMENT MEDICAL CARE RATIO 84% TO 85%​

* CIGNA SEES 2018 GLOBAL MEDICAL CUSTOMERS GROWTH OF 300,000 TO 500,000 CUSTOMERS

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $12.20, REVENUE VIEW $43.92 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: