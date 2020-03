March 13 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp:

* CIGNA CORP SAYS CEO DAVID CORDANI’S FY 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $19.3 MILLION VERSUS $18.9 MILLION IN FY 2018 - SEC FILING

* CIGNA CORP SAYS ESTIMATED CEO PAY RATIO FOR 2019 TO BE 306.7:1 Source: (bit.ly/3cWEXJp) Further company coverage: