Feb 19 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp:

* CIGNA CORP - ON FEB 14, COURT ININ RE ANTHEM-CIGNA MERGER LITIGATION, ISSUED LETTER REQUESTING THAT PARTIES SUBMIT CERTAIN SUPPLEMENTAL BRIEFING

* CIGNA CORP SAYS CO NO LONGER EXPECTS COURT TO ISSUE ITS POST-TRIAL DECISION IN ANTHEM-CIGNA LITIGATION BEFORE END OF FEBRUARY 2020 - SEC FILING Source: (bit.ly/32apWPm) Further company coverage: