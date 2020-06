BRIEF-Cigna Says Eliminating Cost-Sharing For All Primary Care, Specialty Care, Behavioral Health Care In-Office/ Telehealth Visits For Covid-19, Non-Covid-19 Care

June 1 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp:

* CIGNA - ELIMINATING COST-SHARING FOR ALL PRIMARY CARE, SPECIALTY CARE, BEHAVIORAL HEALTH CARE IN-OFFICE/ TELEHEALTH VISITS FOR COVID-19, NON-COVID-19 CARE

* CIGNA CORP - SUPPORT APPLIES TO ALL U.S. CUSTOMERS ENROLLED IN CIGNA’S MEDICARE ADVANTAGE, INDIVIDUAL, FAMILY PLANS

* CIGNA CORP - MAKING ENHANCEMENTS TO ITS MEDICARE ADVANTAGE MEAL PLAN BENEFITS

* CIGNA CORP - EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, WAIVING ALL COST-SHARING FOR IN-NETWORK MEDICAL/BEHAVIORAL TELEHEALTH VISITS FOR CUSTOMERS IN U.S.

* CIGNA CORP -COST SHARING IS WAIVED FOR CUSTOMERS IN U.S. COVERED BY MEDICARE ADVANTAGE AND INDIVIDUAL AND FAMILY PLANS

* CIGNA- FOR MEDICARE ADVANTAGE CUSTOMERS, COST SHARE MEASURES, BENEFITS EXTENSIONS, POLICY CHANGES TO BE IN EFFECT THROUGH END OF DEC 2020

* CIGNA - FOR INDIVIDUAL, FAMILY PLANS/EXCHANGE CUSTOMERS, CHANGES TO APPLY UNTIL END OF APPLICABLE FEDERAL AND STATE PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCIES