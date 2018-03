March 15 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp:

* CIGNA SAYS ‍​JANE HENNEY, INFORMED CO ON MARCH 12, OF HER INTENTION TO NOT SEEK RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR - SEC FILING ‍​

* CIGNA - HENNEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AS SHE IS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CIGNA'S PROPOSED DEAL WITH EXPRESS SCRIPTS Source text (bit.ly/2FJebTP) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)