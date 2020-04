BRIEF-Cigna Says Seeing Headwinds Driven By Recession On Enrollment In Commercial Business - Conf Call

April 30 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp:

* CIGNA CORP SAYS SEEING HEADWINDS DRIVEN BY RECESSION ON ENROLLMENT IN COMMERCIAL BUSINESS - CONF CALL

* CIGNA SAYS HIGHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH COVID-19 EXPECTED, OFFSET BY LOWER LEVELS OF UTILIZATION RELATED TO THE DEFERRAL OF PROCEDURES - CONF CALL

* CIGNA SAYS POSITIVE IMPACTS ON MAIL ORDER SEEN IN Q1 EXPECTED TO LAST - CONF CALL

* CIGNA CEO SAYS EMPLOYER CUSTOMERS ARE MAINTAINING HEALTH BENEFITS FOR THEIR WORKERS, EXPECTING TO BRING BUSINESS BACK - CONF CALL

* CIGNA SAYS 1% OR 1.5% OF PRESCRIPTION SCRIPTS VOLUMES IN Q1 WERE PULLED FORWARD FROM LATER PERIOD - CONF CALL