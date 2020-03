March 5 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp:

* CIGNA COVERS COST OF CORONAVIRUS TESTS FOR CUSTOMERS

* CIGNA CORP - WILL WAIVE ALL CO-PAYS OR COST-SHARES FOR CORONAVIRUS TEST

* CIGNA - ORGANIZATIONS THAT OFFER ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES ONLY PLANS WILL ALSO HAVE OPTION TO INCLUDE CORONAVIRUS TESTING AS A PREVENTIVE BENEFIT