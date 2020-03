March 30 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp:

* CIGNA WAIVES CUSTOMER COST-SHARING FOR COVID-19 TREATMENT AND DEPLOYS CLINICAL TEAMS TO INCREASE VIRTUAL CARE CAPACITY

* CIGNA CORP - EFFECTIVE TODAY, CIGNA IS WAIVING CUSTOMER COST-SHARING FOR ALL COVID-19 TREATMENT THROUGH MAY 31, 2020

* CIGNA CORP - COMPANY WILL REIMBURSE HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS AT CIGNA'S IN-NETWORK RATES OR MEDICARE RATES, AS APPLICABLE