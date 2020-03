March 13 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp:

* CIGNA CORP - WAIVES CUSTOMER COST-SHARING FOR OFFICE VISITS RELATED TO COVID-19 TESTING THROUGH MAY 31, 2020

* CIGNA CORP - WAIVES CUSTOMER COST-SHARING FOR TELEHEALTH SCREENINGS FOR COVID-19 THROUGH MAY 31, 2020