May 10 (Reuters) - CIM Commercial Trust Corp:

* CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORPORATION REPORTS 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE $0.23

* QTRLY NET LOSS AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE

* QTRLY REVENUE $48.4 MILLION VERSUS $66.9 MILLION