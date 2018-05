May 8 (Reuters) - Cimarex Energy Co:

* CIMAREX REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.82

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.96

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.72 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED

* QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VERSUS 177.2 MBOE

* Q2 2018 PRODUCTION VOLUMES ARE EXPECTED TO AVERAGE 200 MBOE - 209 MBOE PER DAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: