March 25 (Reuters) - CIMC Enric Holdings Ltd:

* FY REVENUE RMB13.74 BILLION VERSUS RMB13.05 BILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB911.0 MILLION VERSUS RMB 785.5 MILLION

* FINAL DIVIDEND OF HKD0.20 PER SHARE HAS BEEN PROPOSED

* DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK CO HAS POSTPONED ITS RESUMPTION OF OPERATIONS