May 11 (Reuters) - CIMIC Group Ltd:

* Q1 REVENUE $3.3 BILLION VERSUS $3.4 BILLION IN 1Q19

* OUTLOOK ACROSS GROUP’S CORE MARKETS REMAINS POSITIVE

* WILL PROVIDE UPDATE TO 2020 PROFIT GUIDANCE ONCE WE HAVE BETTER VISIBILITY OF CONSEQUENCES OF COVID-19