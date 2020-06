June 10 (Reuters) - CIMIC Group Ltd:

* VENTIA NOTIFIED BY FIRB THAT AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT HAS NO OBJECTION TO VENTIA’S PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF BROADSPECTRUM

* UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH FERROVIAL, COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON 30 JUNE

* COMBINED GROUP IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE REVENUE IN EXCESS OF A$5 BILLION

* VENTIA CONFIRMS REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR BROADSPECTRUM Source text: (Source text here) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)