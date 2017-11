Nov 1 (Reuters) - Cimpress Nv:

* Cimpress reports first quarter fiscal year 2018 financial results

* Quarterly ‍revenue grew 27 percent year over year to $563.3 million​

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.72​

* Says ‍company expects to take a restructuring charge of approximately $15 million to $17 million during quarter ending December 31, 2017​