May 16 (Reuters) - Ucb SA:

* CIMZIA® (CERTOLIZUMAB PEGOL) IS THE FIRST THERAPY TO DEMONSTRATE POSITIVE RESULTS IN A 52-WEEK, PLACEBO CONTROLLED NON-RADIOGRAPHIC AXIAL SPONDYLOARTHRITIS STUDY

* UCB SA - STUDY MET PRIMARY OBJECTIVE AND ALSO MET A KEY SECONDARY OBJECTIVE