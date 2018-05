May 9 (Reuters) - Cincinnati Bell Inc:

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 18 PERCENT TO $296 MILLION

* FIOPTICS INTERNET SUBSCRIBERS INCREASED 6,200 DURING QUARTER AND TOTAL INTERNET SUBSCRIBERS WERE UP 2,200

* REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEBRUARY 15

* 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING MERGER WITH HAWAIIAN TELCOM