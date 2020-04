April 27 (Reuters) - Cincinnati Financial Corp:

* CINCINNATI FINANCIAL REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $7.56

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.04 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.84

* CINCINNATI FINANCIAL - $50.02 BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2020, DOWN $10.53 OR 17.4% SINCE YEAR-END

* QTRLY EARNED PREMIUMS $1,456 MILLION VERSUS $1,333 MILLION