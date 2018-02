Feb 7 (Reuters) - Cincinnati Financial Corp:

* CINCINNATI FINANCIAL REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.88

* ‍$542 MILLION INCREASE IN FOURTH-QUARTER 2017 NET INCOME, REFLECTING A $495 MILLION BENEFIT AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM​

* ‍$50.29 BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, UP $7.34 OR 17.1 PERCENT SINCE DECEMBER 31, 2016​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.86 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S