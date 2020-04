April 13 (Reuters) - Cincinnati Financial Corp:

* CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP - CINCINNATI INSURANCE COMPANY OFFERS STAY-AT-HOME DISCOUNT TO PERSONAL AUTO POLICYHOLDERS

* CINCINNATI FINANCIAL - TWO OF ITS PROPERTY CASUALTY INSURANCE SUBSIDIARIES, WILL OFFER A 15% PERSONAL LINES AUTO CREDIT FOR CURRENT POLICYHOLDERS