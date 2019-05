BRIEF-Cincor Pharma Closes $50 Mln Series A Financing

May 14 (Reuters) - CinCor Pharma, Inc:

* CINCOR PHARMA IN-LICENSES ALDOSTERONE SYNTHASE INHIBITOR, CIN-107, AND CLOSES $50 MILLION SERIES A FINANCING

* CINCOR PHARMA - SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH ROCHE TO ACQUIRE EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO A NOVEL ALDOSTERONE SYNTHASE INHIBITOR COMPOUND, CIN-107

* CINCOR PHARMA - CIN-107 WILL BE DEVELOPED FOR TREATMENT RESISTANT HYPERTENSION AND PRIMARY ALDOSTERONISM

* CINCOR PHARMA - FINANCIAL TERMS OF LICENSING AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* CINCOR PHARMA - IN CONJUNCTION WITH EXECUTION OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, CO COMPLETED A $50 MILLION SERIES A FINANCING LED BY SOFINNOVA INVESTMENTS

* CINCOR PHARMA - SOFINNOVA PARTNERS AND 5AM VENTURES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN $50 MILLION SERIES A FINANCING

* CINCOR PHARMA - IN CONJUNCTION WITH FINANCING, MAINA BHAMAN FROM SOFINNOVA PARTNERS AND DAVID ALLISON FROM 5AM VENTURES HAVE ALSO JOINED CO'S BOARD