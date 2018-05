May 9 (Reuters) - Cinemark Holdings Inc:

* CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS GLOBAL REVENUES OF $780 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.53

* Q1 REVENUE $780 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $761.7 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.61 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY’S AGGREGATE SCREEN COUNT WAS 5,964

* EXPECTS TO OPEN 12 NEW THEATRES, 79 SCREENS DURING REMAINDER OF 2018, 11 NEW THEATRES AND 106 SCREENS SUBSEQUENT TO 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: