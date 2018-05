May 2 (Reuters) - Cineplex Inc:

* REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND INCREASE

* Q1 REVENUE C$390.9 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$398.6 MILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24

* SUBSEQUENT TO QUARTER END, IMPLEMENTED PROGRAM TO EXTRACT SYNERGIES ACROSS ORGANIZATION

* CINEPLEX - EXPECT TO REALIZE SIGNIFICANT ANNUALIZED COST SAVINGS OF ABOUT $25 MILLION FROM INTEGRATION & OPTIMIZATION PROGRAM