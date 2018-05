BRIEF-Ciner Resources Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.51

May 7 (Reuters) - Ciner Resources LP:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.51

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.69 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PRODUCTION VOLUMES IN QUARTER WERE UP 2.6% OVER LAST YEAR

* EXPECT 2018 TOTAL VOLUME SOLD TO BE FLAT TO UP 2% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS ESTIMATE OF 1% TO 3%

* 2018 EXPANSION CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PLANNED TO BE IN RANGE OF $55 TO $65 MILLION COMPARED TO PREVIOUS ESTIMATE OF $30 TO $35 MILLION

* “FOR BALANCE OF 2018 WE ANTICIPATE THAT A STRONG GLOBAL ECONOMY WILL CONTINUE TO DRIVE DEMAND AND GROWTH THROUGHOUT WORLD”

* EXPECT 2018 DOMESTIC PRICING TO BE DOWN 1% TO 3%