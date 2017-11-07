BRIEF-Ciner Resources reports Q3 earnings per share $0.46

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Ciner Resources LP
* Ciner Resources LP announces third quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 sales rose 1.2 percent to $122.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.46
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expect FY2017 soda ash volume sold to remain flat to 2016
* Expansion capital expenditures are planned to be in range of $17 to $20 million in FY 2017
* Expect FY2017 domestic pricing to be flat to up 2%, compared to previous range of flat to down 3%
* Expect FY2017 international prices to be up 6% to 8% compared to previous range of 3% to 5%
* maintenance of business capital expenditures are planned to be in range of $10 to $12 million in FY2017