March 17 (Reuters) - Cineworld Group PLC:

* CINEWORLD AND PICTUREHOUSE CINEMAS TO CLOSE ALL CINEMAS

* CO, PICTUREHOUSE ANNOUNCE CLOSURE OF ALL CINEMAS ACROSS UK STARTING FROM 18 MARCH, AND IRELAND STARTING 17 MARCH UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* DECISION TO CLOSE CINEMAS WAS MADE IN LIGHT OF CURRENT COVID-19 OUTBREAK AND RECENT UK GOVERNMENT ADVICE