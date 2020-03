BRIEF-Cineworld Flags Going Concerns Doubts In Worst Case Virus Scenario

March 12 (Reuters) - Cineworld Group Plc:

* SOLID BOX OFFICE PERFORMANCE YEAR TO DATE

* THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY AS TO FUTURE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GROUP

* DECLARED FULL YEAR DIVIDEND OF 15.5 CENTS UP 3.3%

* INTEGRATION BENEFITS FROM REGAL EXCEED INITIAL EXPECTATION, ESTIMATED RUN-RATE SYNERGIES AT TIME OF DEAL UP FROM $100M TO $190M

* EXPECTS FURTHER MARKET SHARE GAINS AND INCREASED MEMBERS IN UNITED STATES

* REDUCED NET DEBT TO $3.5BN (EXCLUDING LEASES) FROM $3.7BN AT 31 DECEMBER 2018 AND $4.0BN AT TIME OF ACQUISITION OF REGAL

* CLOSELY MONITORING EVOLUTION OF COVID-19 AND SO FAR, SEEN MINIMAL IMPACT ON BUSINESS

* CINEPLEX ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO DELIVER $130M OF SYNERGIES WITH GROUP LEVERAGE TO BE REDUCED TOWARDS 3X BY END OF 2021

* ON A PRO-FORMA BASIS, EXCLUDING IMPACT OF IFRS 16, FY ADJUSTED EBITDA HAS DECREASED BY 3.7% TO $1,032.6M

* UNDER A SPECIFIC DOWNSIDE SCENARIO, THERE IS A RISK OF BREACHING FINANCIAL COVENANTS, UNLESS A WAIVER AGREEMENT IS REACHED

* DOWNSIDE SCENARIOS ARE CURRENTLY CONSIDERED UNLIKELY, HOWEVER IT IS DIFFICULT TO PREDICT OVERALL IMPACT OF COVID-19

* ONE DOWNSIDE SCENARIO INDICATES EXISTENCE OF MATERIAL UNCERTAINTY THAT MAY CAST DOUBT ABOUT CO'S ABILITY TO CONTINUE AS GOING CONCERN