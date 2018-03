March 15 (Reuters) - Cineworld Group Plc:

* FINAL DIVIDEND 15.4 PENCEPER SHARE

* FY OPERATING PROFIT ROSE 13.7 PERCENT TO 128.2 MILLION STG

* ‍FY ADJUSTED EBITDA OF £198.2 MILLION VERSUS £175.8 MILLION YEAR AGO​

* FY ‍OVERALL ADMISSIONS INCREASED BY 3.5%, AND AVERAGE TICKET PRICING INCREASED ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS TO £5.33​

* OVERALL INCREASE IN TOTAL BOX OFFICE REVENUES OF 6.4% IN FY