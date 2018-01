Jan 17 (Reuters) - Cineworld Group Plc:

* FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 - REVENUE GROWTH OF 11.6 PCT ACHIEVED​

* ‍FY RETAIL REVENUE SHOWED STRONG GROWTH OF 15.6 PCT (11.8 PCT CONSTANT CURRENCY)​

* SAYS ‍AFTER A SUCCESSFUL OUTCOME IN 2017 GROUP IS POSITIONED WELL FOR ANOTHER YEAR OF PROGRESS IN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)