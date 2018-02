BRIEF-Cineworld Group Updates On ‍Results Of Rights Issue​

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Cineworld Group Plc:

* CINEWORLD GROUP PLC - ‍RESULTS OF RIGHTS ISSUE​

* CINEWORLD GROUP PLC - 4 FOR 1 RIGHTS ISSUE AT 157 PENCE PER NEW ORDINARY SHARE ANNOUNCED ON 17 JJAN CLOSED FOR ACCEPTANCES AT 11.00 A.M) ON 19 FEB 2

* CINEWORLD GROUP PLC - RECEIVED VALID ACCEPTANCES IN RESPECT OF 1,055,322,013 NEW ORDINARY SHARES, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 96.31 PER CENT

* CINEWORLD GROUP PLC - IT CURRENTLY EXPECTS COMPLETION TO OCCUR AFTER MARKET HOURS (LONDON TIME) ON 28 FEBRUARY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: