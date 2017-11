Nov 29 (Reuters) - CINEWORLD GROUP PLC:

* POSSIBLE OFFER FOR REGAL ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

* ‍BOARD OF CINEWORLD NOTES PRESS SPECULATION REGARDING POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF REGAL, CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH REGAL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)