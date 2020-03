BRIEF-Cineworld Says Not Observed Any Material Impact On Movie Theatre Admissions Due To COVID-19

March 6 (Reuters) - Cineworld Group PLC:

* CINEWORLD GROUP PLC - COMPANY UPDATE

* CINEWORLD GROUP PLC - NOT OBSERVED ANY MATERIAL IMPACT ON OUR MOVIE THEATRE ADMISSIONS DUE TO COVID-19

* CINEWORLD GROUP PLC - THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY AS TO FUTURE IMPACT OF COVID-19.

* CINEWORLD GROUP PLC - CONTINUE TO SEE GOOD LEVELS OF ADMISSIONS IN ALL OUR TERRITORIES, DESPITE REPORTED SPREAD OF COVID-19

* CINEWORLD - TAKING MEASURES TO ENSURE THAT CO PREPARE ITS BUSINESS FOR ALL POSSIBLE EVENTUALITIES FROM CORONAVIRUS

* CINEWORLD GROUP PLC - FY REVENUE: $4,369 MILLION, ADJUSTED EBITDA $1,032 MILLION

* CINEWORLD - STUDIOS ADVISED US THEY REMAIN COMMITTED TO THEIR RELEASE SCHEDULE FOR COMING MONTHS AND REMAINDER OF YEAR FOR NEW BOND MOVIE

* CINEWORLD GROUP - NET DEBT OF $3.48 BILLION AT YEAR END Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: