BRIEF-Cineworld Says Suspends Dividend, 787 Cinemas In 10 Countries Closed

April 7 (Reuters) - Cineworld Group PLC:

* CINEWORLD GROUP PLC - COVID-19 UPDATE AND SUSPENSION OF DIVIDEND

* CINEWORLD GROUP PLC - ENTIRE ESTATE OF 787 CINEMAS IN 10 COUNTRIES HAS BEEN CLOSED AS A RESULT OF COVID-19

* CINEWORLD GROUP PLC - CONTINUE TO MONITOR PROGRESS OF GROUP’S PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CINEPLEX, INC.

* CINEWORLD GROUP PLC - BOARD HAS DECIDED TO SUSPEND PAYMENT OF 2019 Q4 DIVIDEND OF 4.25C PER SHARE AND UPCOMING 2020 QUARTERLY DIVIDENDS

* CINEWORLD GROUP PLC - EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS HAVE VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO DEFER PAYMENT OF THEIR FULL SALARIES AND ANY BONUSES TO WHICH THEY ARE ENTITLED

* CINEWORLD GROUP PLC - MAKING EFFORTS INCLUDING DISCUSSIONS WITH OUR LANDLORDS, FILM STUDIOS AND MAJOR SUPPLIERS

* CINEWORLD GROUP PLC - CURTAILING ALL CURRENTLY UNNECESSARY CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

* CINEWORLD - WELCOME EMERGENCY SUPPORT PROGRAMMES TO PROTECT JOBS, BUSINESS THAT HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED IN OUR MARKETS AND WILL ACCESS THEM AS APPROPRIATE

* CINEWORLD GROUP PLC - ALSO DISCUSSING GROUP'S ONGOING LIQUIDITY REQUIREMENTS WITH OUR RCF BANKS.