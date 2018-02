Feb 2 (Reuters) - CINEWORLD GROUP PLC:

* ‍ANSCHUTZ CORP, LARGEST SHAREHOLDER OF REGAL ENTERTAINMENT DELIVERED ITS WRITTEN CONSENT TO APPROVE ACQUISITION OF REGAL BY CO​

* ‍ALL COMPANY AND REGAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS NECESSARY TO PROCEED WITH TRANSACTION HAVE NOW BEEN RECEIVED​

* ‍COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR PRIOR TO 2 MARCH 2018​