BRIEF-Cintas Corporation Q1 revenue $1.61 billion

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Cintas Corp

* Cintas Corporation announces fiscal 2018 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.45 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $1.61 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.57 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* As a result of our Q1 results, we are increasing our annual guidance for fiscal 2018​

* Says expect revenue to be in range of $6.325 billion to $6.400 billion for FY18

* Sees ‍EPS from continuing operations to be in range of $5.30 to $5.38 for 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: