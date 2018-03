March 22 (Reuters) - Cintas Corp:

* SEES Q4 REVENUE $1.625 BILLION TO $1.645 BILLION

* Q3 REVENUE $1.59 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.57 BILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.64 TO $1.69 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.45, REVENUE VIEW $1.63 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CINTAS - Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE INCLUDED A POSITIVE IMPACT OF $1.59 FROM BENEFITS UNDER U.S. TAX ACT