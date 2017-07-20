FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Cintas reports Q4 revenue $1.53 billion
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2017 / 8:21 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Cintas reports Q4 revenue $1.53 billion

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Cintas Corp

* Cintas Corporation announces fiscal 2017 fourth quarter results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.75 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $1.53 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.53 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $5.15 to $5.25 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $6.27 billion to $6.36 billion

* Cintas - Fiscal 2017 Q4 operating income negatively impacted by $63.7 million of transaction and integration expenses related to g&k services acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.