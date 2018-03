BRIEF-Cipher Pharmaceuticals And Cardiome Pharma Announce Strategic Transaction For Canadian Business Portfolio Of Cardiome

March 20 (Reuters) - Cardiome Pharma Corp:

* CIPHER PHARMACEUTICALS AND CARDIOME PHARMA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC TRANSACTION FOR CANADIAN BUSINESS PORTFOLIO OF CARDIOME

* CIPHER PHARMACEUTICALS INC - DEAL PROVIDES IMPORTANT UPFRONT AND NON-DILUTIVE CONSIDERATION OF $25.5 MILLION CAD

* CIPHER PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍PROPOSED DEAL TO BE COMPLETED PURSUANT TO ACQUISITION BY CIPHER OF ALL OF CARDIOME SHARES, FOLLOWING RESTRUCTURING OF CARDIOME​

* CIPHER PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍CARDIOME SHAREHOLDERS TO GET SHARES, ON A ONE-FOR-ONE RATIO, OF NEWLY CREATED CANADIAN ENTITY NAMED CORREVIO PHARMA

* CIPHER PHARMACEUTICALS INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CARDIOME HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT

* CIPHER PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍EXPECTS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION WITH A COMBINATION OF CASH AND NEW DEBT​

* CIPHER PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍ALL OF DIRECTORS AND SENIOR OFFICERS OF CARDIOME HAVE ENTERED INTO VOTING AND SUPPORT AGREEMENTS WITH CIPHER​

* CIPHER PHARMACEUTICALS - VOTING AND SUPPORT AGREEMENTS' BY ‍ALL OF DIRECTORS AND SENIOR OFFICERS OF CARDIOME IS TO VOTE IN FAVOUR OF ARRANGEMENT​